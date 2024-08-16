Windsor Police have arrested a suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs following an investigation.

It was carried out by the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS), and on Wednesday, August 14, officers arrested a 46-year-old man outside a west-end business.



A search of the man's vehicle was done following his arrest, with assistance from K9 officer Coal, which returned 27.9 grams of cocaine, 55.6 grams of fentanyl, and 54.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine.



Police say the total value of drugs seized in the operation was $20,220.



The man is facing three charges related to trafficking.

