Over 150 trees to be planted at Chrysler Canada Greenway as part of TD Tree Days

Dozens of native trees and shrubs will be planted along the Chrysler Canada Greenway in Oldcastle today.

As part of the annual TD Tree Days, more than 150 trees will be planted in partnership with the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

The community is invited to take part in the planting event to improve natural spaces in Windsor-Essex.

Those who attend the event will receive gardening gloves, water and snacks, and will receive guidance on how to plant, mulch, dig and more.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress for the weather - rain or shine, wear sturdy footwear, wear sunscreen and bug repellant, and be ready to plant.

Carolyn Scotchmer, Executive Director of the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, says this is their 18th year planting trees.

“The piece around native trees and shrubs is very important because our natural spaces, they can always use some help. And so we’re out there making a difference for our natural spaces, for our communities, and for our environment.”

She says the event will happen rain or shine.

“We ask that people dress appropriately, that they wear closed toe shoes. We do have some snacks as well as gloves and shovels on site. And just bring your energy and your desire to help and hopefully it’ll be a great day for everybody.”

Scotchmer says it’s always a great turnout.

“We’ve actually been working with Essex Region Conservation Authority since 2014 in the area and it’s our 18th event not specifically at this site but in Windsor, Leamington, Harrow, Amherstburg and they’re always well attended and people just just love coming out and working together.”

This event will officially mark 16,000 trees planted across Ontario this season.

Registration is encouraged but not required to take part in the event.

Volunteers can meet at 2645 North Talbot Road and the event will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.