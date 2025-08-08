Over 150 tickets were laid in Essex County by Ontario Provincial Police over the Civic holiday long weekend.

West Region members of the OPP conducted over 1,800 traffic stops and laid over 1,400 charges across the entire region during the long weekend traffic campaign.

The campaign was aimed at targeting negative driving behaviours such as speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

153 charges were laid in Essex County during the campaign, with 121 of those charges due to speeding.

This is an increase compared to 2024 where 143 charges were laid during the same long weekend campaign.

The campaign ran from August 1 to August 4.