The Canada Border Services Agency has announced the seizure of over 111 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

The CBSA says on February 19, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge from the United States was referred to secondary examination.

During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers found and seized 111.4 kg of suspected cocaine.

A 29-year-old man from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and a 25-year-old man from Belleville, Ontario, were arrested.

The CBSA says that both individuals and the seized narcotics were transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The suspects have since been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the controlled drugs and substances act.