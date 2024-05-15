Crews working on the final steps in connecting the Gordie Howe International Bridge deck are made up of numerous workers not just from Windsor-Essex, but also those who have come to the region to be a part of the project.

Construction of the bridge started in 2018, while bridge deck construction began in December of 2022.



It's expected to open in the fall of 2025.



Since the start of construction, 11,000 workers have worked on the project, logging about 13-million hours.



One of those, Manuel Bello, a field engineer for the deck, is originally from Venezuela.



He says he's been here for almost five years, and it's been an amazing experience.



"It's a massive project, and it's rare that you work on a project that's in between two countries. So it's been very great working with people from all different backgrounds, it's a lot of coordination, a lot of working together, and it's been great," he said.



Bello says there's a lot of anticipation related to the project in both Detroit and Windsor, and workers feel that too.



"It's amazing, it's what we work for right. So you see it now every two weeks we get closer to the other side, it's really good."



He says this is the first time he's had the opportunity to work on such a big project.



"It's a very big project, so there's a lot of moving parts in terms of design, coordinating with subcontractors and vendors. So many things that change day to day, and there's a tight schedule that we need to meet," Bello said.



As AM800 reported on Tuesday, the Gordie Howe International Bridge deck connection is expected to happen by the end of June.

