Over 100 people gathered on Thursday evening for a chance to raise concerns in ward 1.

The ward 1 meeting with city councillor Fred Francis was held at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, where many attended to speak with their ward councillor, as well as city staff.

While residents had a range of concerns, some were worried about the proposed 12.9 per cent tax increase for 2025, with others still voicing their concerns with the proposed development near the Roseland Golf Club, and the move of curlers from Roseland.

The proposed plan at Roseland would include a 38-unit luxury condo building with a number of amenities - such as a new clubhouse for the golf course. This proposal came just months after city council approved moving the Roseland curlers to the Capri Complex.

Stephen Williams, a ward 1 resident, says he's worried about the increase in litter.

"I go for a walk everyday with my dog, Dominion [Boulevard] is turning into literally just a dump, and a drag strip. You can't walk down six or seven houses without my dog trying to eat garbage all over."

Barry Galerno, a long-time ward 1 resident, says he's worried about the potential teardown of the Roseland clubhouse, along with the moving of the curlers.

"It's a beautiful building, it has full glass windows, tilted out, you could put a balcony on top overlooking it. Yes, does it need a new ice pad downstairs for the curling rink, and does it need mitigation? But it should've stayed there."

Meanwhile Deanna Evans, a ward 1 resident, says she's concerned with the proposed tax increase.



"I'm not naive, I get that taxes will have to increase, it's the cost of doing things, but I mean some of the numbers that they're throwing around right now are a bit intimidating. I'm not a low income person, but that's still an intimidating number to me."

Francis says he understands why residents are concerned with the proposed tax increase for 2025.

"A 12 per cent tax increase is something nobody can afford, so that's something that I agree with the residents wholeheartedly, and the onus is on us now to try to get that down to as close to zero as possible. And that's going to be a very, very difficult task, if not impossible, but we've got to try to do for the benefit of the residents."

This was the third ward meeting held this week, with ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman's held on Tuesday, and ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac's meeting held on Wednesday.

Two ward meetings will be held next week, including ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie on September 24, and ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani on September 25.