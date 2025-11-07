A hiring event for local nurses saw success.

Henry Ford Health held a Canadian Hiring Event on Thursday throughout the day looking for Registered Nurses, RN Case Managers and Radiologic Technologists.

Over 100 local nurses and nursing students attended the event where they were able to meet and speak with Henry Ford employees from departments such as the emergency department, oncology, cancer services, and more.

Nurse managers were also at the event and were able to conduct interviews on the spot with interested candidates.

Henry Ford Hospital is a large, multi-campus hospital in Detroit with nearly 900 beds available.

Sherry Baker, Talent Acquisition Manager for Henry Ford Health, says this event truly does help with recruitment at Henry Ford.

"Really from Windsor to most of our Detroit area hospitals, you're talking about less than an hour drive. So, it's a great opportunity for the nursing students here to come and work at our facilities."

She says interested nurses can apply on the Henry Ford website.

"They can look at all the hospitals, and all the various units, full-time, part-time, PRN status or contingent status, and then the recruiter will take a look at their application and contact them for a phone screen and then set them up with one of our hiring leaders. We also give opportunities for folks to come in and do job shadows if they're unsure of what department they may want to go to."

She says there are benefits to working in the U.S.

"We do offer a full range of health, dental, vision insurance, as well as obviously a rich PTO policy for all of our team members across Henry Ford Health."

Baker says despite trade uncertainty between Canada and the United States, they haven't had any issues with nurses crossing the border to get to and from work.

She adds that those in Windsor looking to work in the U.S. need to complete their nursing education, and get a Michigan nursing license.