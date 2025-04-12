The Essex Region Conservation Authority has gained possession of more than 100 acres of environmentally significant lands in Windsor.

The Ministry of Transportation transferred the land ownership to ERCA so they can help provide long-term protection and stewardship.

The 106 acres of land was created as part of the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway project. A wetland was also created which allowed endangered species to be transplanted during the parkway construction and it consists mostly of tallgrass prairie habitats, which is rare in Canada.

These lands are within the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park and is within the Detroit River Watershed.

ERCA will undertake additional restoration on the lands to ensure it is maintained to protect the rare prairie, and species that are at risk.

CAO for ERCA, Tim Byrne, says there's specialized care required for these properties.

"The transplanted flora is prairie-type species, and so the province was looking to us to utilize our local expertise in managing prairie-type habitats, and maintaining these properties in perpetuity."

He says this type of work is crucial in preparing for the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park.

"These properties could ultimately nest and reside within the Ojibway National Urban Park. That's another opportunity to work with the federal government potentially on some sources for funding, for maintaining these properties, and some collaboration."

Byrne says there are a number of next steps.

"Reviewing the extensive properties - some of the properties are larger holding, some are very, very small. And confirm access, confirm fencing requirements, and ensuring that there's not any vandalism occurring on the property due to unlawful access - ATV use, and that type of thing."

At-risk species on the lands include Butlers Gartersnake, Eastern Foxsnake, Kentucky Coffeetree, among others.

Ongoing maintenance will include invasive species management and regular prescribed burns as part of its management strategy.

ERCA is currently undertaking active management of the site, including removing invasive species.