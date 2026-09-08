Outstanding warrant leads to drug bust in Windsor

A warrant in Windsor has led to a $9,400 drug bust.

Members of the Problem Oriented Policing or POP unit initiated a search for a 49-year old who was wanted for failing to attend court on drug trafficking charges.

The suspect was arrested as he entered a vehicle in the 1500-block of Langlois Ave on Friday afternoon.

A search resulted in the seizure of 47 grams of fentanyl, 71 grams of cocaine, $990 in Canadian cash and a cell phone.

Charges include two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.