All 26 blue emergency call towers along the 20-kilometre recreational trail will no longer connect users to 911.

Windsor Essex Mobility Group (WEMG) is responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the trail along the parkway.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson – identified only as Kelly – told CTV News they were notified of the outage in February 2025.

“The cause of the outage is currently being investigated by our telecommunications service provider, but at this stage the reason for the outage is unclear,” the statements reads.

WEMG says they don’t know how long the outage will last as a result.

The Ministry of Transportation says they are aware of the outage and are working with WEMG to fix the problem.

The Herb Gray Parkway opened in November 2011 to connect Highway 401 to the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.