Our Lady Peace is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The Canadian rock band will hit The Colosseum stage on Friday, December 5.

OLP is known for many hits, including "Superman's Dead," "Clumsy," "Innocent," "4am," "Starseed," and "Somewhere Out There."

&nbsp;

In a release, Caesars Windsor says the band has sold over five million albums worldwide and garnered more than 360 million streams.

OLP has won four JUNO Awards and 10 Much Music Video Awards.

The band was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame this year.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.