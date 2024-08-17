Thousands are expected to pass through this weekend at the Leamington Lebanese Club, as part of the annual Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine Festival which runs until Sunday.

The festival features entertainment, music, Lebanese food, worship, and even a chance for people to camp outside of the church.



Paul Tawil, Manager of the Leamington Lebanese Club, says there's a lot going on this weekend but with the forecast calling for rain they do have a backup plan.



"We have a big hall that fits about 600 people, and another one that fits about 150. We emptied it, it's all ready for people to go inside, we'll move everything inside if it does rain. We have tents outside too outside the church, we've already put two tents beside the church and one by the big club there where the musicians are going to be playing," he said.



He says they're expecting another large crowd this year, with four buses bringing people in on Friday and more expected.



"Some buses coming from Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. And we have one bus already called from Ohio and they're coming. So hopefully more people will be coming in this year, we're expecting more people than last year. But weather wise, like I said we can put so many people inside the hall and people already called for camping and already reserved their spots for camping."



Last year's event saw more than 10,000 people show up to the event, and organizers are just hoping to get some love from mother nature for the rest of the weekend.



The event is also being held during a time where worries are high about the risk of regional war in the middle east, and Tawil says he just recently returned to the area after spending seven weeks in Lebanon.



He's hoping everyone can come together.



"A lot of people comes from all other, and we even have people from other religions that come to pray too. Not just Christians, other people came last night and there's more people coming. Every year they come from all over. Hopefully everybody will take a lesson from what they see here and hopefully they do the same thing back home," Tawil said.



The Lebanese Club is located at 447 along Highway 77 in Leamington.



