The City of Windsor has been highlighted on the cover of the September edition of Maclean's Magazine.

The city has been highlighted as one of the "Best Affordable Places to Live" in Canada.

The article within the magazine speaks about upcoming developments in Windsor, and about why the city is so desirable to live in.

It lists new federal investments, increasingly adventurous nightlife, and a renewed connection with Detroit as key points.

The article also states that you can still score a small, but attractive home in the city's historic Walkerville neighbourhood, as well as homes in Ford City.

It also speaks to the development of the Stellantis NextStar electric vehicle battery plant, the revitalization of the downtown core, the opening of Ojibway National Urban Park in 2025, and the official opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local, Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, says other people are noticing that Windsor is on a great momentum.

"We're not the city that we once were decades ago, we really have developed, we've seen some great expansion and growth, and those things are certainly paying off. The other thing that he highlights is it's the people that make the difference, and I've been saying that, my office has been saying that, a lot of champions for the area have been saying that for years, and it is the truth."



He says the region has a number of landmarks that people love.



"We have plenty of reasons why people would want to visit, or want to enjoy this region. And I think clustering those in districts, neighbourhoods, and seeing the growth in a lot of different neighbourhoods and communities in our region has really helped tell our story."



Orr says the city has really developed.



"There are a lot of great things happening in this community, a lot of huge investments whether it's the battery plant, or the new hospital, the Gordie Howe bridge, the National Urban Park, all of those great things people are taking notice."

The article also mentions numerous restaurants and bars that dot the city including Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits, Grand Cantina, Nooch, the Gladstone Commons bistro, and Chance Coffee.

The September issue is expected to be available to the public within the next couple of weeks.

-with files from AM800's Live & Local with Kyle Horner