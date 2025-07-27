A milestone year for the Ouellette Car Cruise.

The downtown core will come alive with the roar of classic cars for the tenth year on Friday August 15.

The public is invited to Riverfront Festival Plaza during the day and organizers are looking for vendors.

Debi Croucher, executive director of the Downtown Windsor BIA, says live entertainment and events begin at 1 p.m.

"Usually around 500-700 folks that are down there in terms of the cruisers and the vehicles, but there's a great opportunity for vendors to sell food, drinks, slushies, ice cream, and then any of the merchandise and retail products that cruisers may be interested in," Croucher said.

Croucher says vendor registration is done online and limited to 20 vendors due to space.

"Vendor fees are really low at $50 for a 10x10 space," she said.

"We welcome everybody, particularly local artist, crafter's, entrepreneurs, and we really encourage folks to come out. It's a good day. Beautiful back drop with the Detroit skyline and always tons to see, lots of spectators, so it's a good turnout."

Croucher says the history and atmosphere is what keeps cruisers returning year after year.

"For those that are spectators, they can obviously come down to Riverfront Festival Plaza, it's free for spectators, or they can line [Riverside Drive] and Tecumseh Road and watch the cruise as it goes along, and we see that happening in the neighbourhoods year after year," Croucher said.

The cars are expected to set out on the cruise itself at 6 p.m. -- taking a lap around Ouellette Avenue, Tecumseh Road East, Pillette Road and Riverside Drive East.