Canadians looking to buy a new electric vehicle will be able to access federal rebates again starting Feb. 16.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is announcing a suite of new electric vehicle policies today, including scrapping the EV sales mandate and replacing it with new emission standards.

Ottawa will also offer $5,000 toward the cost of a new EV and $2,500 toward plug-in hybrids, but the rebates will decrease every year until they're phased out after 2030 - or until the money for the program runs out.

The government is earmarking $2.3 billion for the program over five years and has set a target of putting 840,000 new EVs on the road.

The rebates will only apply to vehicles which cost less than $50,000 and are imported from a country with a free-trade agreement with Canada - meaning the Chinese EVs Ottawa is allowing into the country won't be eligible for the rebates.

Canadian-made EVs, which right now include only the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler Pacifica, are exempt from the $50,000 cap.

The Charger and the Chrysler Pacifica are made at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant.

