A reminder to drivers that there will be road closures on Sunday morning due to the Windsor-Essex Pride Parade.

Windsor Police posted to social media that Ottawa Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m.

The road will be closed between Monmouth Road and Kildare Road for parade setup.

Then at 10:40 a.m., the closure will extend from Argyle Road to Langlois Avenue for the parade itself. The parade is expected to begin at 11 a.m. at Lanspeary Park.

The roads are expected to reopen at approximately 12 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during these times.

More information on the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest events can be found by clicking here.