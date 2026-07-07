Ottawa Senators lose Daniel Alfredsson to Toronto Maple Leafs

Ottawa Senators assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson stands behind players during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former longtime Ottawa Senator turned coach Daniel Alfredsson will be behind the bench in Toronto next season.

Alfredsson retired as an Ottawa Senator in 2014 after 18 seasons with the Sens and one with the Detroit Red Wings. He still holds Ottawa’s franchise records for goals, assists, and points and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

He returned to the Senators organization in 2023 in a player development role and later became an assistant coach.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Alfredsson had been appointed associate coach with the Sens’ Ontario rivals.

“Daniel’s experience, leadership and understanding of the game speak for themselves,” said Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller in a news release.

The Leafs also announced John Gruden and Brad Werenka as assistant coaches and said Mike Van Ryn and Derek Lalonde would not be returning as assistant coaches next season.

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer said he would welcome Alfredsson back anytime.

“One of the first moves we made after taking over the franchise was bringing Daniel Alfredsson back into the fold as an assistant coach in December of 2023. I quickly learned that Alfie embodied all the characteristics of what it meant to be an Ottawa Senator,” he said in a statement posted to social media.

“While I wish he wasn’t joining an arch rival, Alfie is forever an Ottawa Senator and the door will always be open for his return. He has done so much for our organization and community and he has my full respect.”

Off the ice, Alfredsson became known for his community contributions. He received the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Cross for his work on mental health awareness and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Ottawa in 2016, the same year he became a Canadian citizen.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted on social media moments before news of Alfredsson’s move to Toronto was confirmed to say he had given him a commemorative coin marking the 200th anniversary of the founding of Bytown, which later became Ottawa.

“As a player, captain, and community leader, Alfie has inspired generations of hockey fans and represented our city extremely well. Anyone who has met Daniel knows he’s every bit as impressive off the ice as he was on it. And many years after his playing career, he is still beloved by Ottawa residents,” Sutcliffe said.

Sutcliffe responded a short time later on Tuesday to say he had no idea Alfredsson planned to leave the Senators organization when he presented him with the coin in mid-June.

“Okay, I didn’t see that coming,” he said.

“When I presented Alfie with an Ottawa 200 coin on June 17, and when I posted about it this morning, I had no idea about his plans or that they would be announced today. We’ll miss you, Alfie. Come back any time.”