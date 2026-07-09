Ottawa puts the brakes on tours of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

The Gordie Howe International Bridge seen in Windsor, Ont. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Ottawa is pumping the brakes on proposed tours of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Former Windsor-West MP Brian Masse asked for tours of the Canadian side of the completed bridge.

“Open up the bridge to tours and access so people can actually experience it before it gets used,” Masse told CTV News on Wednesday.

Masse said the bridge represents a historic investment by Canadians and believes residents should have an opportunity to see it up close.

“This is basically a $6 billion white elephant sitting there. So why not use it for something that could benefit?” Masse questioned.

CTV News reached out to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) Wednesday, seeking a response.

Thursday morning a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Canada (HICC) provided this response:

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a secure international border crossing. Making a portion available for public tours or events would require coordination with multiple border agencies and operational partners. The bridge and its associated facilities operate within a highly controlled environment where entry is subject to established safety and accreditation requirements, including advance security screening.”

When asked about a potential opening date for the bridge, CTV News was directed by HICC to the statement issued by WDBA Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer Chuck Andary from June 11, 2026:

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a vital economic link for Canada and the United States. As we work towards an opening date, we are taking a collaborative approach, reflecting our shared ambition for this trade corridor.

“Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues.

“We appreciate the efforts of workers on both sides of the border to get the bridge to its current state of readiness.”

WDBA did not provide a new date for opening the bridge.

- With files from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell.