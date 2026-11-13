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Ottawa, province hope 'aggressive package' can prevent Stellantis plant sale: Joly

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The Canadian Press
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‘They cannot close the plant’: Joly clarifies position on Stellantis sale

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Published: 

TORONTO — A day after threatening to sue Stellantis to recoup federal cash given to the automaker, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says she’s still hopeful she can prevent the company from selling its Brampton, Ont., assembly plant to Roshel.

Joly says Ottawa has “put an aggressive package to Stellantis to prevent the sale and we are still in solution mode to prevent the sale.”

She says she also plans to present “new scenarios” during an upcoming meeting with the company’s global CEO Antonio Filosa.

The minister made those comments during an announcement Friday in Vaughan, Ont., alongside Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, who says there are supports available to Stellantis if it can “buy some time” rather than moving forward with the sale to the defence contractor.

Joly reiterated that if Stellantis does continue down that road, it would be on the hook for “hundreds of millions of dollars” given by Ottawa so the company could retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles.

However, Stellantis said Thursday it intends to only repay $24 million in federal government support received for the Brampton facility’s retooling plan.

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Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.