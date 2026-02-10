OTTAWA — The federal government is looking to scale up the number of electric vehicle chargers across the country as part of its new automotive strategy.

Ottawa is planning to spend more than $84 million to add 8,000 electric vehicle charging ports to Canada's existing stock of more than 30,000 chargers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week Ottawa would spend $1.5 billion on EV infrastructure in Canada as part of a suite of changes to the federal auto strategy.

That announcement included the return of an EV rebate program offering Canadians up to $5,000 toward the cost of an eligible fully electric vehicle and $2,500 toward plug-in hybrids, with diminishing rebates every year until 2030.

Carney also announced the end of the EV sales mandate in favour of stricter emissions standards for the auto sector.

The federal government is also committing $5.7 million to help companies transition their fleets to more fuel efficient options and $7.2 million to help educate Canadians about electric vehicles and clean fuels.