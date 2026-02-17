OTTAWA — The Carney government is facing mounting calls to speak out against Washington for its restrictions on fuel reaching Cuba.

Global Affairs Canada has warned travellers of "shortages of basic necessities, including food, medicine and fuel" across most of Cuba for over a year, and the country lost its main source of fuel in January when the U-S took control of Venezuela's oil reserves.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also threatened tariffs on any country selling or providing oil to Cuba, prompting the island to ration energy.

Mexico has said it wants to keep sending oil and has also started shipping food staples and personal hygiene items on navy ships.

Last week in the House of Commons, NDP interim leader Don Davies urged the government to "support Cuba in the face of aggressive U-S imperialism."

Davies says that would be in keeping with Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent speech at the World Economic Forum that urged middle powers to stand up to intimidation by superpowers.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand did not say whether Canada will speak out against Washington or offer fuel or humanitarian aid, and instead said officials are helping Canadians to leave the country.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said he told Carney last week that Canada should send humanitarian aid to the Caribbean country.