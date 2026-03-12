OTTAWA — The federal government is earmarking $10 million to help Jewish communities bolster security at their gathering places after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck with gunfire.

The money dispensed through the federal Canada Community Security Program is meant to help protect Jewish places of worship, schools, child care centres, overnight camps and other institutions.

The program offers organizations at risk of hate-motivated crimes money for security equipment and hardware, such as protective barriers and window and door reinforcements.

Funding may also go to developing security assessments and emergency plans, training staff to respond to hate-motivated events and hiring licensed security personnel.

The government says the $10 million will help co-ordinate monitoring and safety at Jewish institutions, as well as projects supported through these organizations.

The government says it is working directly with Jewish organizations to identify and support the specific needs in communities.