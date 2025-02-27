Authorities say Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home.

Foul play is not suspected, however authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and say an investigation is ongoing.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila says deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead.

The 95-year-old Hackman was one of the industry's most respected and honored performers.

His dozens of films included Oscar-winning roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven" and he had a breakout performance in "Bonnie and Clyde."