Canada captured the bronze medal at the 2026 World Juniors with a 6-3 victory over Finland in Minnesota on Monday.

Sam O’Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna had a goal and three assists, Zayne Parekh, Braeden Cootes and Porter Martone also found the net for Canada.

Parekh also added an assist on Martone’s marker which gave him 13 for the tournament, the most all-time at a single event for a Canadian defenceman, surpassing the mark jointly held by Alex Pietrangelo and Bryan McCabe.

Michael Hage had four assists for Canada in the win.

Arttu Valila, Julius Miettinen and Heikki Ruohonen scored for Finland in the losing cause.

Canada won a medal at the World Juniors for the first time in three years, after falling at the quarter-final stage in the last two tournaments.

It was Czechia that ended Canada’s medal hopes at the 2024 tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden and the 2025 event in Ottawa.

Canada was once again eliminated by Czechia in 2026, this time thanks to a 6-4 loss in the semi-finals.

Czechia will face Sweden for the gold medal later on Monday.