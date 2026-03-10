Ordering is now open for the newly refreshed 2027 Pacifica.

Assembled at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the newest minivan includes a refreshed interior and exterior.

The exterior upgrades include a new design, new wheel options, new exterior colours, and updated trims.

Inside of the minivan, there was upgraded safety features such as turn signal activated blind spot, new adjustable-height power liftgate, a more flexible tech strategy, Amazon Fire TV built-in, FamCAM interior camera monitoring, premium audio, and more.

For 2027, the Chrysler Pacifica Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims feature a new front fascia, vertical LED headlamps and an illuminated grille with a unique lit signature called "piano keys".

The Pacifica continues to feature its exclusive Stow 'n Go Seating and Storage System, and the second and third-row seats fold easily into the floor, creating a flat load space in seconds.

The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica and 2027 Chrysler Grand Caravan are scheduled to start arriving in Canadian dealerships this summer.

Canadian pricing will be confirmed at a later date.