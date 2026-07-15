Orange air quality warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Smoky skies in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 3, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Drifting wildfire smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is blanketing southern Ontario.

That’s prompted an orange air quality warning from Environment Canada for a wide area, including Windsor-Essex.

The poor air quality comes as large swaths of Ontario are dealing with the second day of a heat wave that’s pushing humidex values into the 40’s again.

The national weather agency is asking people to limit their time outdoors and warning of the health risks of inhaling smoke.

People are being advised to prioritize keeping cool.

-With files from The Canadian Press