A city park is temporarily closed following damage from a recent windstorm.

The City of Windsor says Optimist Memorial Park on Ypres Boulevard will be closed until Monday, March 23.

The park sustained significant damage during the recent windstorms and will require extensive clean-up and tree maintenance.

Forestry crews began cleaning up the site on Wednesday, with operations expected to continue throughout the weekend.

This work will involve aerial equipment and large machinery to safely address hazardous conditions, including damaged and unstable trees.

The city saw intense winds last Friday and Monday between 90 km/h and 115 km/h.

The city's forester said on Tuesday that they received over 180 service calls related to downed or damaged trees.