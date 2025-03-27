The alarm is being sounded by Ontario Provincial Police over a significant increase in the number of air guns and replica firearms being seized in the West Region, which includes Essex County.

West Region OPP Sergeant Ed Sanchuk says it's been a steady increase in the number of replica firearms being seized.

"In 2020, there were 230 replica firearms or air guns taken into possession of police after being taken away from individuals who may have used them in the commission of a crime," he says. "In 2021 there were 259, in 2022 there were 270, in 2023 there were 310, and just recently in 2024, 365."

Sanchuk says the use of air guns and replica guns can lead to serious consequences because they are considered firearms under the Criminal Code.

"Especially if they're used to being threatened, intimidated, or commit an offence," he says. "If someone pointed a replica firearm or air gun at you, would you be able to tell the difference in the heat of the moment? The question I've been asking is, would you be willing to bet your life on it? These are the split-second decisions that crime victims and members of the Ontario Provincial Police must make when confronted by a person armed with a replica firearm or an air gun designed to look like the real thing."

Anyone who uses an air gun or replica firearm to commit a crime could face the same penalties under the Criminal Code as someone who uses a regular firearm.

Sanchuk says it's easy to go to any local store and purchase a replica or airsoft gun, but this is not a game.

"This is life and death. When people use replica firearms to commit crimes, it really comes down to the fact that there are some very split-second decisions that need to be made by crime victims and members of the OPP. It's just one of those things; we're telling people that if you know someone who's committing crimes with replica or airsoft guns, have the courage to pick up the phone and contact the OPP," he says.

Officers are trained to treat armed individuals as a significant public safety risk until proven otherwise.

Full regulations and guidelines regarding air guns and replica firearms and their use can be found on the Royal Canadian Mounted Police website.