OPP warns drivers after 64 wrong-way incidents near Gordie Howe bridge

Essex County OPP are urging drivers to pay close attention to signs and speed limits when approaching the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Police say there have been 64 occurrences involving wrong-way drivers on Highway 401 since the bridge opened in July.

Drivers who do not want to cross into the U.S. are being told to leave Highway 401 at Ojibway Parkway, Exit 1.

If they miss it, police say they should continue toward the toll booths, where Bridging North America officers can direct them out through Gate 72 before reaching the bridge or customs.

Provincial Constable Stephanie Caron says some drivers appear to panic after passing the final exit before the bridge.

“I think the big fear for most people is, you know, if they’ve missed the exit, they’ve gone too far, and they’re not going to be able to turn around. So don’t worry, you can go ahead and go through, and they’ll give you an opportunity to turn around,” Caron said.

Caron says reports of dangerous manoeuvres are coming from both officers and the public.

“People calling in to say we’ve got a wrong way driver and obviously it is very dangerous and we just want the public to be aware,” she said.

Police are also reminding motorists that the speed limit decreases twice on the final stretch toward the bridge.

Caron says drivers need to watch for the changes as they head west.

“It drops to 80 km/h at Exit 5 there in the westbound, and then it drops again to 50 km/h at Exit 1 at Ojibway. So you know, just you got to make people aware of that, right?”

The speed limit drops to 80 kilometres an hour at Exit 5, Huron Church Road, and then to 50 at Exit 1, Ojibway Parkway.

OPP say drivers should never make a U-turn or reverse on the highway if they miss their exit.

Drivers can be handed a $110 ticket.