The Ontario Provincial Police are warning the community about melting ice.

While many are enjoying the above-freezing temperatures in the region, the OPP state that ice is constantly changing, and can be very unpredictable.

The OPP are reminding the community that if you are going on ice to check the thickness, wear safety gear, and to never go on the ice alone.

Clear, blue ice is considered strong ice. When using snowmobiles on ice, ensure the ice is between four and seven inches thick, eight to 12 inches when driving a vehicle on ice, and at least four inches thick to walk or skate on it.

OPP Constable Stephanie Caron says there are tips to getting out if you fall through ice.

"Try and make your way back to the initial spot where you actually fell through, get your arms up on top, and also get your legs up on top to be on surface with the ice, so it allows yourself to be getting up onto the ice easier. And obviously, once you make it back up onto ice, do not stand up but rather roll yourself to a safer spot."

She says if you see something, say something.

"Calling them off the ice, and letting them know that it may not be safe, and calling police as well. I would urge them to call not our non-emergent, but I would call our emergent number. You just never know what's going to happen."

Constable Caron says while being on the ice may be fun, there are reports every year of individuals who fall in.

"Always a good rule of thumb... stay away from areas like cedar creeks, or streams, or docks, or objects that have gone through the ice, it's just not stable. And we do see them unfortunately, so we really like to get that message out at this time of year, but obviously through the winter as well."

White ice is considered to have air bubbles and is not very strong, while black ice is starting to decay.

If someone has fallen through the ice or is on ice that you believe is unsafe, call 911 immediately.