The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wants to remind the public to be vigilant when it comes to scams.

Police say phishing text message scams are targeting members of the community.

On March 4, shortly after 1:45 p.m., OPP responded to a report of a phishing scam in the Town of Tecumseh.

The victim reported receiving email messages with investment opportunities. The messages would link the victim to a website, where the victim entered their personal and banking information. There were also instructions on how to send cryptocurrency.

The OPP are warning the public to be very cautious of unsolicited emails, text messages and phone calls.

These communications are often malicious attempts to steal financial or personal information, and, in some cases, they may contain a harmful virus.

OPP says to protect yourself include ignoring communications from unknown contacts, deleting suspicious messages, avoid replying to spam messages, and avoid opening any attachments or links.