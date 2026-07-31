OPP urge safe driving ahead of Civic Day long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police remind motorists to drive sober, buckle up, slow down and move over for emergency vehicles this Civic Day long weekend.

OPP urge safe driving over Civic Day long weekend Ontario Provincial Police remind motorists to drive sober, buckle up, slow down and move over for emergency vehicles this Civic Day long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists to make safe choices behind the wheel this Civic Day long weekend, with officials stressing that simple precautions can mean the difference between a holiday tragedy and a safe arrival home.

Last year’s Civic Day long weekend saw 3,514 speeding charges, 512 seatbelt-related charges, 77 distracted driving charges and 204 impaired driving charges laid by the OPP. The same weekend also resulted in nine vehicle-related fatalities.

“As first responders, OPP officers see the devastating consequences of poor driving decisions,” said Karen Meyer, OPP Deputy Commissioner and Provincial Commander for Traffic Safety and Operational Support in a news release Thursday.

“Traffic enforcement is about preventing tragedies and creating safer roads for everyone.”

OPP Deputy Commissioner Karen Meyer An undate promotional photo of Karen Meyer, OPP Deputy Commissioner and Provincial Commander for Traffic Safety and Operational Support. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

Slow down, move over

A key focus of this year’s safety campaign is Ontario’s Slow Down, Move Over law, which requires drivers to reduce speed and move over a lane when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped roadside with lights activated, provided it is safe to do so.

“When an emergency vehicle approaches with emergency lights activated, drivers are expected to slow down and move to the right side of the road, clear of any intersection,” the OPP wrote in its news release.

Last year, the OPP laid 170 charges against drivers who failed to comply with the law.

Failing to move over An undated police photo of vehicles speeding past an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on the side of a highway. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

Failure to move over or slow down for an emergency vehicle can result in a $490 fine and three demerit points.

OPP said police officers, firefighters, paramedics, tow operators and roadside workers all rely on drivers to give them the space they need to work safely.

“Slow down. Move over. It’s the law,” wrote OPP Sgt. Theresa Wabason in a related social media post.

Calls from provincial leaders

Ontario’s Solicitor General echoed the OPP’s message, emphasizing that responsibility rests with every driver.

“OPP and our emergency responders work around the clock to protect Ontarians, every one of us has a role to play in preventing tragedies before they happen.” — Hon. Michael Kerzner, Ontario’s Solicitor General

“Keeping Ontario’s roads safe starts with every driver making responsible choices behind the wheel,” said Hon. Michael Kerzner.

“This Civic Day long weekend, I encourage everyone to slow down, stay alert, buckle up, drive sober and give emergency vehicles the space they need by moving over when you see flashing lights.”

Ontario’s Minister of Transportation also urged travellers to prioritize safety, no whatever what their plans this weekend.

“As we get ready to enjoy the Civic Day long weekend, I encourage everyone to make road safety their top priority,” said Hon. Prabmeet Sarkaria.

“Whether you’re travelling across the province or staying close to home, simple choices like slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles, wearing a seatbelt and never driving impaired can save lives.”

“Together, let’s do our part to ensure everyone arrives safely and enjoys a safe long weekend.” — Hon. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation

Provincial Police urging all drivers to wear a seatbelt, pay attention, drive sober and slow down. Each decision made behind the wheel can help protect lives and keep roads safe for everyone, OPP said.

Big Four - OPP A police infographic representing the 'big four'; seatbelt use, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding. (File photo/Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

“OPP urges all drivers to make safe and responsible choices on the road,” said police.