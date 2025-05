Law enforcement is giving motorists and boaters a reminder to be safe during the first long weekend of the warmer season.

Road safety week is coming to a close, while safe boating awareness week gets underway this weekend.

OPP is asking everyone to be careful during their travels and leisure time.

According to the Drowning Prevention Research Centre, nearly 100 Canadians lose their lives on the water each year, with 80 per cent of them not wearing a lifejacket.