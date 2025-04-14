Essex County Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Leamington.

On Sunday, April 13, just before 5 p.m., members of the Essex County OPP, the OPP K9 Unit, and the Emergency Response Team were dispatched to an address in Leamington for the report of a missing person.

It was determined that 46-year-old Michael left the property at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday and has not returned.

OPP is seeking the public's assistance in locating this individual and looking to confirm their well-being.

Michael is described as white, with brown eyes, 6'0'', 150 lbs, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing jogging pants, a grey zippered hoodie, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.