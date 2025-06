Provincial police in Essex County need the public's help locating a 32-year-old woman.

Police say 'Vanessa' was last seen on June 11 around 9 a.m. on Longfield Lane in Leamington.

She's described as 5'2", 180 lbs, with long dark hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a dark ECKO sweater, grey pants, red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.