OPP investigators are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in connection with an assault case in Tecumseh.

On May 19, at approximately 2:15 a.m., police received a report of a fight between approximately 15 people in a parking lot at an address on Tecumseh Road East.

Three individuals received minor injuries in the altercation, while another person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old Windsor man has been arrested in connection with the case, and he's been charged with aggravated assault, assault, and causing a disturbance.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 9, 2024.

Police have released photos of three additional persons of interest in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.