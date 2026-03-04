OPP in Lakeshore is asking for the public's help as they investigate a theft at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Belle River.

Police say that sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on January 21, an unknown suspect may have entered a dressing room, located in the Rock Rink/Shuren Rink dressing room hallway, and stolen approximately $100 from multiple lockers.

There is also a possibility that the individual may have entered and exited the facility through the main doors.

A photo of the suspect was obtained from security camera footage, and the OPP is working to identify the individual involved.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8277) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The OPP want to remind all community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity, to please contact the police immediately.