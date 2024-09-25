Members of the Ontario Provincial Police have launched a new campaign to crack down on stunt driving.

The OPP West Region, along with the Traffic Safety and Marine, have launched the 'Drive Smart: Keep It Safe' campaign.

This campaign will take place until September 29, and is aimed at cracking down on stunt driving and illegally modified vehicles on the roads across Southwestern Ontario.

OPP states that stunt driving, including speeding and driving aggressively, poses a significant threat to everyone on the road and that those engaging in dangerous driving risk not only their own life, but the lives of others.

In support of this campaign, the OPP will be increasing patrols and conducting modified vehicle inspections, with the goal of not only enforcement, but to educate drivers as well.

Drivers caught engaging in stunt driving or operating illegally modified vehicles can face fines, points on their license, and even vehicle impoundment.