The Ontario Provincial Police are ensuring that drivers and passengers are buckled up over the Easter long weekend.

OPP will be conducting a Seatbelt Safety Campaign and are hoping to see every driver and passenger buckled up rather than being handed a provincial offence notice for non-compliance with this important law.

Between 2019 and 2023, police state there were 296 deaths on OPP-patrolled roads attributed to not wearing a seatbelt, 67 of those deaths being in 2023 alone.

Derek Rogers, Regional Media Relations Coordinator for OPP West Region, says the hard part is some of these deaths from not wearing a seatbelt are preventable.

"When we talk about the numbers of death that have happened in Ontario over the past five years, the number is disturbing. 296 over the past five years in Ontario alone, and many of these individuals been wearing a seatbelt, there's a good chance - a strong chance - that some of those people would still be around today."



He says each person in the vehicle needs to be buckled to ensure everyone's safety.



"We do know as well that when you have unbuckled passengers in your vehicle that can be dangerous to you in the front seat. In a collision people who are unbuckled can fly within the passenger area, and strike other people, and cause them serious injury or even death. So that's why it's so important that everybody in the vehicle is buckled."



Rogers says the goal of this weekend, and every weekend, is to ensure everyone is safe.



"The OPP would encourage all members of the public to not only wear their seatbelt, but to make sure that they're driving in a safe manner, and not driving aggressively, making sure they're not distracted by electronic devices. And ensuring that if they intent to drink or consume drugs that they make alternate plans to get home safely."



As a driver, you can face a fine if you or anyone under the age of 16 is not wearing a seatbelt or secured in a proper child car seat. Fines range anywhere from $200 to $1,000, and drivers will receive two demerit points on your driving record.

Close to 10,000 seatbelt charges were laid last year by OPP.

The OPP patrols more than 130,000 kilometres of roadway and over 99,000 kilometres of waterways and trails throughout Ontario.