OPP stress water safety amid boating season in full swing

Fishing on the lake, dispersal of the boat on a surface of a water smooth surface

As the warmer weather brings more people onto local waterways, the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding boaters to put safety first.

In 2025, 19 people lost their lives in marine incidents on OPP-patrolled waterways.

OPP say 249 people died in a marine incidents across Ontario between 2016 and 2025. More than 100 of those deaths involved human-powered watercraft such as canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Over 80 per cent of Canadians who drown while boating were not wearing their lifejacket or not wearing it properly. Capsized vessels and people falling overboard were among the leading causes of fatalities.

Constable Chris Ciliska, the OPP’s Community Engagement Officer, says preparation before heading out on the water is critical.

“You want to make sure you have the proper safety equipment in your boat. You want to make sure everybody has a personal flotation device or a lifejacket of some form that fits properly. And, of course, make sure the weather conditions are safe, things can change very rapidly out there.”

He says lifejackets remain one of the most important safety measures as accidents can happen very quickly.

“It’s just an added protection, whether you can swim, whether you can’t swim. It doesn’t matter how old you are. You don’t know. You could obviously hit something on the way out, which would not be a good thing.”

Ciliska says it’s crucial to not to operate boats while impaired.

“You’re going to want a sober driver and the same rules apply to being on the roadway... no drinking in the car, no drinking in the boat unless you’re docked and it’s allowed at the area that you are.”

The OPP is also encouraging boaters to check weather conditions before leaving shore and make sure communication devices are charged in case of emergency.

Boaters are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with the Safe Boating Guide.