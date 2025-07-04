Provincial police in Tecumseh are stepping up enforcement around Arlington Boulevard.

According to police, the area has been identified for target focused patrols.

Police say they have heard concerns from residents in the area about speeding, failing to stop at stop signs, as well as aggressive and stunt driving.

Increased patrols will be happening in the area over the next few weeks and officers on patrol will conduct traffic stops for various violations including speeding, unnecessary noise and stunt driving.

Police say they are "committed to holding violators accountable and asking the public to work together to create a culture of safety on our roads so everyone can join the OPP in promoting safe driving."