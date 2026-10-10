OPP step up traffic enforcement over Thanksgiving long weekend

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file image. Thu., Sept. 24, 2026. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Police are urging motorists to make safety a priority over the Thanksgiving long weekend as officers across Ontario take part in the annual Operation Impact traffic safety campaign.

The initiative, led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, focuses on the “Big Four” factors linked to serious and fatal crashes: impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and seatbelt compliance.

OPP Sergeant Ed Sanchuk says Thanksgiving has historically been one of the deadliest long weekends on provincial roads.

“Over the last 10 years in Ontario, I’m sad to say that Thanksgiving weekends have had the second highest number of fatalities among all long weekends. Last year alone, 13 people lost their lives in roadway crashes in OPP jurisdictions. Alcohol and drug use remain the leading factors in fatalities over the last decade,” Sanchuk said.

Officers will be increasing enforcement efforts on roads, trails and waterways throughout the holiday weekend.

Sanchuk says police will be focused on the behaviours most often linked to serious collisions.

“In support of Operation Impact, OPP officers will be patrolling across Ontario to help prevent high-risk behaviors and enforce road safety,” said Sanchuk.

“The focus will be on education and enforcement of impaired drivers due to alcohol, drugs, and fatigue, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and the use of seatbelts and car seats.”

The campaign runs through Thanksgiving Monday.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, stay focused, buckle up and never get behind the wheel impaired.

Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is urged to call 9-1-1.