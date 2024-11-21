Provincial police say they have shutdown an illegal cannabis store operating in Leamington.

According to police, the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), executed a search warrant on November 6 at "Island Fire Cannabis."

An online search shows the store is permanently closed and was operating on Erie Street South.

Police say investigators seized quantities of illegal dried cannabis and other illegal cannabis products, including edibles, shatter and vape cartridges.

The items have an estimated value of $13,500.

A 39-year-old from Chatham has been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of illicit cannabis and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the store is closed and will be held under Interim Closure Orders.