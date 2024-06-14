OPP officers have seized $1 million worth of illegal cannabis products and contraband tobacco as part of an investigation that has resulted in the closure of six illegal cannabis storefronts, including one in Leamington.

On June 5, members of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team in Niagara and the surrounding area, executed nine search warrants in the Niagara area, with a focus on shutting down six storefronts operating illegally under the name "Indige Smoke."

The stores are located in Hamilton, Fort Erie, Thorold, Welland, St. Catharines, and at 334A Erie St. S. in Leamington.

Police say "Indige Smoke" was not authorized by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to sell cannabis or cannabis products.

As a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized:

- More than $640,000 in illegal cannabis and illegal cannabis products

- More than $350,000 in contraband tobacco

- Approximately $29,000 in CAD currency

- Three handguns

- One shotgun

- Ammunition

- Approximately two ounces of suspected cocaine

- Digital scales

- Computers

- Cell phones

- Video surveillance systems

Eleven people, mainly from the Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, and Hamilton areas, were arrested and charged with 34 offences contrary to the Criminal Code, the Cannabis Act, and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The OPP says this investigation is ongoing.

Any person with information regarding the illegal sale of cannabis should contact the OPP's non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.