Charges have been laid after a drug trafficking investigation in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police say members of the Essex County OPP Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), West Region Canine Unit, and Lambton OPP CSCU executed a search warrant around 10 a.m. on April 1 at a residence in Leamington.

According to the OPP, suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and suspected methamphetamines were seized.

A 35-year-old has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in Canada.