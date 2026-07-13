OPP seeking witnesses after crash in Leamington

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo credit: Bobb Barratt)

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington are seeking witnesses after a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, officers responded to a collision on Wednesday, July 8 around 6:30 p.m. on Erie Street South.

Police say the investigation determined a 36-year-old caused the crash and brandished a knife.

The accused is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm, and dangerous operation.

No one was hurt, but police say the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in the area of 81 - 91 Erie St. S. is asked to come forward.