OPP seeking witnesses after crash in Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington are seeking witnesses after a two-vehicle crash.
According to police, officers responded to a collision on Wednesday, July 8 around 6:30 p.m. on Erie Street South.
Police say the investigation determined a 36-year-old caused the crash and brandished a knife.
The accused is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm, and dangerous operation.
No one was hurt, but police say the investigation continues.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in the area of 81 - 91 Erie St. S. is asked to come forward.