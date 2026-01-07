Essex County OPP are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a break-and-enter on Christmas Eve in Leamington.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Highway 77 North, the suspect was captured on surveillance wearing a hat, reading glasses, a white hooded sweater with black drawstrings, blue pants, black shoes, and one grey glove on his right hand.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.