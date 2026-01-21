Provincial police in Leamington are turning to the public for assistance identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police say on Jan. 10, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a person entered a business on Erie Street South and allegedly stole over $2,800 in pharmacy and cosmetic products.

The suspect is described as a lighter skinned man, beard of short length, wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt underneath a black "puffy style" winter jacket.

OPP asks anyone with relevant information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 and reference Case #E260055487.