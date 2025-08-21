Provincial police are providing an update on its CAMSafe program, which is aimed at creating a database of residential and commercial security cameras within a community.

The CAMSafe database provides officers with a map showing registered cameras , allowing investigators to click on registered addresses to view further details, such as property owner contact information.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, OPP Const. Steven Duguay said the response from the community has been positive.

"We're seeing quite a few already registering, but we're hoping once September rolls around and people get into a regular schedule, and their regular routines again, that they'll catch up on some of this messaging and they'll see how it's positive and it's a good thing for our communities across Essex County," Duguay said.

Duguay said signing up does not give police access to your cameras.

"All this does is let's us know, and gives us information that you do have a camera. You can even upload a picture of what your camera captures, but it doesn't mean we have access to it at all," he said.

Duguay said the program is already proving helpful.

"Our detectives were out canvassing an area for cameras, and they were educating people at the same time, but one of the residents said 'yeah I'm already on CAMSafe and I've got my cameras registered', so they were able to just provide him a link. That individual sent the video footage to that link so we would have footage to see if we could help with our investigations," Duguay said.

Those who register their cameras are only required to provide basic contact information and camera location but can include more details if they want, including the direction the camera faces, footage retention details, or screenshots of the camera view.

Registrants can only view their own information and can delete their account or change their information at any time.

To learn more about the CAMSafe program and to register security cameras, please visit https://camsafe.ca/ .

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson