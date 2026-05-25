OPP searching for missing teen

Essex County OPP are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. May 25, 2026.

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Essex County OPP are looking for 13-year-old Liliana Samantha Bautista-Maravillas from Leamington.

She was last seen on May 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the area of Oak Street West in Leamington.

She’s described as 5′1′' tall with an average build and fair skin, with long, curly dark hair with yellow highlights, and brown coloured eyes.

Bautista-Maravillas was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, pink flip-flop sandals, and a black Nike fanny pack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OPP.